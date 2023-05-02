UrduPoint.com

Russia Monitoring Situation With Possible Default In United States - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia Monitoring Situation With Possible Default in United States - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russia is monitoring the situation with the possible default in the United States, so far they have always found a solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then.

"We see that the world economy, the US economy is experiencing certain problems ” high inflation, the continuation of inflation expectations is quite high. Of course, we are monitoring all this very carefully," Peskov said, commenting on a relevant question.

The spokesman added that this is not the first time this has happened in the United States.

"So far, they have found solutions. We will monitor (the situation) carefully this time," Peskov said.

