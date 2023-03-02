Russia Monitors Data on Possible Serbian Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia is monitoring information about possible deliveries of Serbian ammunition to Ukraine, facts are needed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are closely following this story, we paid attention to the discussion that took place the other day around this topic in the .

.. (parliament) of Serbia. The incoming information, of course, causes us the deepest concern. This is too serious a question, including from the point of view of Russian-Serbian relations, to react on the merits right now, it is necessary to rely on facts," Zakharova said in a statement.