Russia Monitors Developments in Afghanistan, Situation Remains Tense - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia keeps monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is concerned as the situation remains extremely tense there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We keep closely monitoring the developments. You know we have launched some relevant processes, you have perhaps seen reports of the defense ministry. We have seen information that the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] allegedly set August 31 as the deadline for withdrawal. We know this was discussed at an emergency summit of the G7. The situation keeps developing.

The clock is ticking. The situation remain extremely tense, we keep closely monitoring it and remain concerned," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed concerns over the terrorist threat that Afghanistan faces due to the presence of Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) members there.

"In addition to the Taliban, IS fighters are present in Afghanistan, who are not indigenous inhabitants of the country, but we are still talking about real terrorists. So, the terrorist threat in Afghanistan certainly remains very high," Peskov added.