UrduPoint.com

Russia Monitors Developments In Afghanistan, Situation Remains Tense - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia Monitors Developments in Afghanistan, Situation Remains Tense - Kremlin

Russia keeps monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is concerned as the situation remains extremely tense there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia keeps monitoring developments in Afghanistan and is concerned as the situation remains extremely tense there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We keep closely monitoring the developments. You know we have launched some relevant processes, you have perhaps seen reports of the defense ministry. We have seen information that the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia] allegedly set August 31 as the deadline for withdrawal. We know this was discussed at an emergency summit of the G7. The situation keeps developing.

The clock is ticking. The situation remain extremely tense, we keep closely monitoring it and remain concerned," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed concerns over the terrorist threat that Afghanistan faces due to the presence of Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) members there.

"In addition to the Taliban, IS fighters are present in Afghanistan, who are not indigenous inhabitants of the country, but we are still talking about real terrorists. So, the terrorist threat in Afghanistan certainly remains very high," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia August

Recent Stories

Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing inci ..

Two cops martyred, DSP, SHO injured in firing incident

13 seconds ago
 Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's ..

Safety of Russians in Afghanistan Remains Moscow's Priority - Kremlin

15 seconds ago
 Kremlin Analyzing Afghans' Requests for Help With ..

Kremlin Analyzing Afghans' Requests for Help With Evacuation

18 seconds ago
 Palestinian Dies of Injures After Clashes With Isr ..

Palestinian Dies of Injures After Clashes With Israel in Gaza Strip - Health Aut ..

21 seconds ago
 32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

32 Head Constables elevated to the next rank.

22 minutes ago
 Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries te ..

Etihad Engineering, Israel Aerospace Industries team up to provide passenger to ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.