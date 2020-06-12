UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Monitors MH17 Trial In Netherlands, Hopes For Impartial Judgment - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Russia Monitors MH17 Trial in Netherlands, Hopes for Impartial Judgment - Ambassador

Russia is monitoring the criminal proceedings in the Hague regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, hoping for an impartial trial, despite the one-sided probe by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russia is monitoring the criminal proceedings in the Hague regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, hoping for an impartial trial, despite the one-sided probe by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik on Friday.

The trial of four suspects in the case Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko began in March, but had to be adjourned over the COVID-19 pandemic. It was resumed this Monday.

"We closely monitor the situation as three of those accused of the downing of the Malaysian plane in eastern Ukraine are Russian citizens. They are tried in absentia, and their rights should be observed and guaranteed," the ambassador said stressing that Russia is not a party to the case.

The diplomat added that Moscow would like to avoid prejudging the court's decisions.

"We hope that the Dutch judges will examine carefully and in an impartial and objective manner all the relevant information pertinent to this highly controversial case.

It means not only the arguments presented by the prosecution should be taken into consideration, but also the position of the defense," Shulgin said.

At the same time, he reiterated Russia's objections to the way the investigation into the incident had been handled by the Dutch side, especially the way it has ignored the information provided by Moscow while unquestioningly accepting data from Ukraine, despite it being an interested party.

"No wonder that the work of JIT has so far been politicized, one-sided and biased. It seems that only those pieces of evidence which confirm the official scenario are admitted, all other information is simply rejected or forgotten," the ambassador said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The accident was investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the JIT. Russia, which conducted its own investigation after being denied access to the JIT probe, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Same Malaysia Netherlands March July Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces reopening of swimmi ..

22 minutes ago

Korea's export prices slightly rebound in May

28 minutes ago

Strengthening of TDCP vital for tourism promotion

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.55 a barrel T ..

41 minutes ago

Russia-Netherlands Dialogue 'Frozen' Due to Amster ..

1 minute ago

AIIB issues 3 bln yuan of panda bonds in China

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.