Russia Monitors NATO Forces Deployment As Part Of Defender Europe Drills - Shoigu

Tue 27th April 2021 | 01:43 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia is closely monitoring the ongoing transfer and deployment of NATO forces in Europe as part of the Defender Europe military drills, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We keep closely monitoring the situation and the ongoing transfer and deployment of NATO forces in Europe as part of the Defender Europe exercise.

We follow the movement of the 53rd infantry brigade of the 29th division of the US National Guard, which arrived in the Albanian port of Durres the day before yesterday, jointly with 750 units of military equipment," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states' defense ministers.

