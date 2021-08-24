UrduPoint.com

Russia Monitors Situation In Afghanistan But Has No Plans To Interfere - Putin

Russia Monitors Situation in Afghanistan But Has No Plans to Interfere - Putin

Russia is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan but has no plans to interfere in the armed conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia is monitoring the situation in Afghanistan but has no plans to interfere in the armed conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"You know what a difficult, alarming situation has developed in Afghanistan today. We are closely following it, this situation, we are actively cooperating with our allies in the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization]. Of course, we are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, all the more to involve our armed forces in the conflict of 'all against all', there, in my opinion, this is happening, in a conflict that has been going on in this country for several decades," Putin told the ruling United Russia party congress.

Putin also said he had instructed the government, the Foreign Ministry and other officials to strengthen the work to ensure Russia's security amid the current developments in Afghanistan.

"There is a danger that terrorists of various kinds who have found refuge in Afghanistan will use the chaos that our Western colleagues have left behind in this country and will try to start a direct escalation in neighboring states, and this is a direct threat to our country and our allies. As well as the possible increase in drug trafficking, the aggravation of the problem of illegal migration is all a threat to us," Putin added.

