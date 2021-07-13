UrduPoint.com
Russia Monitors Situation In Haiti After President's Assassination - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Russia Monitors Situation in Haiti After President's Assassination - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia is monitoring developments in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, adding that the situation is terrible as a private military company (PMC) from the US may have recruited people involved in the crime.

"We are, of course, monitoring this situation. I have been receiving these data over the past few days from reports. And a situation that is emerging, in principle, is terrifying for our Western partners, and not only for the United States of America, but in principle for the collective West," Zakharova told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

US intelligence delegation has been sent to Haiti due to reports of the involvement of a US PMC in the recruitment of people suspected of murder or participation in the preparation of the president's assassination, among other reasons, the spokeswoman added.

"The American PMC ... there are suspicions that it was somehow involved in the recruitment or training of people who are now accused or suspected of assassinating the president of Haiti. The second point is that an American interdepartmental delegation flew there, you have to agree that the case is unprecedented," Zakharova said.

