Russia, Morocco Almost Completely Stopped Phosphate Fertilizers Exports to US - PhosAgro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Russia and Morocco have almost completely suspended exports of phosphate fertilizers to the United States following the start of a probe petitioned by Mosaic, the US key producer of phosphate-based fertilizers, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In June, Mosaic petitioned the US International Trade Commission and the US Department of Commerce to conduct an investigation into whether Morocco and Russia were subsidizing the production of phosphate fertilizers and to impose "countervailing duties on phosphate-based fertilizers imported from both countries.

"

"As a result, supplies of phosphate-based fertilizers to the United States from Morocco and Russia have practically stopped, which has led to a significant increase in prices in the US domestic market of more than USD 60 to date," the statement reads.

PhosAgro noted that it refuted all accusations by Mosaic and intended to take every possible measure to challenge them.

Preliminary results of the investigation are expected to be published on September 21.