UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Morocco Discuss Developing Bilateral Strategic Partnership - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:52 PM

Russia, Morocco Discuss Developing Bilateral Strategic Partnership - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Habib Malki, the speaker of the Moroccan parliament's lower house, have discussed the development of their countries' strategic partnership and parliamentary diplomacy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Habib Malki, the speaker of the Moroccan parliament's lower house, have discussed the development of their countries' strategic partnership and parliamentary diplomacy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Malki is currently in Russia attending the Development of Parliamentarism international forum and the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

"During the meeting, which was also attended by the Moroccan ambassador to Russia, Abdelkader Lesheheb, the sides discussed topical issues pertaining to the continued development of the multifaceted Russian-Moroccan cooperation," the statement read.

Both sides also acknowledged the importance of parliamentary diplomacy for bilateral ties, which are firmly grounded in the 2002 Declaration on Russian-Moroccan strategic partnership, the statement added.

The second Development of Parliamentarism international forum is currently underway in the Russian capital of Moscow and will run through Wednesday. The event is being held under the auspices of the Russian parliament's lower house. The forum will be accompanied by the Russia-Africa parliamentary forum on Wednesday, which will serve as preparation for the first Russia-Africa Summit in October.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament October Event

Recent Stories

Sindh governor calls on Prime Minister

3 minutes ago

Governor KP, DHM UAE inaugurate dialysis machines ..

3 minutes ago

TEVTA signs MoUs to send students to China on scho ..

3 minutes ago

Cock-a-doodle-don't: rowdy French rooster at centr ..

4 minutes ago

Inter Board Chairman Committee imperative forum f ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds decision to open 1000 ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.