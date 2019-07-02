Russia, Morocco Discuss Developing Bilateral Strategic Partnership - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Habib Malki, the speaker of the Moroccan parliament's lower house, have discussed the development of their countries' strategic partnership and parliamentary diplomacy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Habib Malki, the speaker of the Moroccan parliament's lower house, have discussed the development of their countries' strategic partnership and parliamentary diplomacy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Malki is currently in Russia attending the Development of Parliamentarism international forum and the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference.

"During the meeting, which was also attended by the Moroccan ambassador to Russia, Abdelkader Lesheheb, the sides discussed topical issues pertaining to the continued development of the multifaceted Russian-Moroccan cooperation," the statement read.

Both sides also acknowledged the importance of parliamentary diplomacy for bilateral ties, which are firmly grounded in the 2002 Declaration on Russian-Moroccan strategic partnership, the statement added.

The second Development of Parliamentarism international forum is currently underway in the Russian capital of Moscow and will run through Wednesday. The event is being held under the auspices of the Russian parliament's lower house. The forum will be accompanied by the Russia-Africa parliamentary forum on Wednesday, which will serve as preparation for the first Russia-Africa Summit in October.