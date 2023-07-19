Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Russia, Morocco Discussing Various Options for Mutual Settlements - Business Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russia and Morocco are discussing various options for mutual settlements, including both in currencies of third countries and national currencies, as well as through barter, Deputy Head of the Russian-Moroccan Business Council Razha Shafik El' Ali told Sputnik.

"This issue was discussed at our meeting with Moroccan partners, and three options were selected. The first one is payments in currencies of third countries. Today we work through the United Arab Emirates and pay in dirhams, but there is such a thing as payment security, and more than one scheme is needed.

The second option includes barter ... The third option is settlements in national currencies," El' Ali said.

Cooperation via barter operations could be of interest not only to Morocco, but to the whole of Africa, since there are plenty of goods on the continent but shortage of money, the official added.

Morocco is a state in North Africa washed by the Mediterranean Sea in the north and the Atlantic Ocean in the west, bordering Algeria and Mauritania. The country is one of Russia's main trade and economic partners in Africa and the Arab world.

