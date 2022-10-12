UrduPoint.com

Russia, Morocco To Sign Agreement On Cooperation On Nuclear Energy For Peaceful Purposes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government's order published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russia and Morocco will sign an agreement on cooperation on nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, according to the Russian government's order published on Wednesday.

The agreement also stipulates the construction of a nuclear power plant in Morocco.

The order approved the draft intergovernmental agreement submitted by Rosatom and coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as other authorities and previously agreed with the Moroccan side.

