Russia, Moscow Show Consistent Decline In COVID-19 Infection Rate - WHO

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:10 PM

Russia and its capital of Moscow are seeing a consistent, albeit slow, decline in the spread of COVID-19, Melita Vujnovic, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia and its capital of Moscow are seeing a consistent, albeit slow, decline in the spread of COVID-19, Melita Vujnovic, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Russia, said on Wednesday.

The official noted that WHO was supporting Russia's health authorities and other agencies.

"We are seeing a good decline, although slow, in the infection rate in the Russian Federation. Specifically, in Moscow, it is not yet at the level that we expected, but it will get there. Because of this, we expect that any event ... will be very thoroughly considered, taking into account all the recommendations and that the decisions that will be taken will first and foremost address the protection of public health, health of the population," Vujnovic told a virtual briefing when asked about mass events planned to be held in Moscow later in June, including a military parade and vote on amendments to the constitution.

The WHO representative voiced hope that the favorable trend would persist further on.

"We will work very closely with the local authorities and provide our recommendations. We know that these criteria are very strictly taken into account and considered, so we hope that the epidemic will continue to decline and that no mass gathering will pose and increase the risk of resurgence," she added.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree mandating that a vote on amendments be held on July 1. The vote was originally scheduled for April 22 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has confirmed a total of 432,277 cases, with a death toll of 5,215.

