UrduPoint.com

Russia Most Likely To Send Ambassador To Inauguration Of New Afghan Gov't - Matviyenko

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Russia Most Likely to Send Ambassador to Inauguration of New Afghan Gov't - Matviyenko

At the inauguration of the new Afghan government, Russia will most likely be represented at the level of ambassadors, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At the inauguration of the new Afghan government, Russia will most likely be represented at the level of ambassadors, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the new Afghan government is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.

"No, I will not go there to represent Russia. Most likely, it will all be at the level of ambassadors," Matvienko told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia September All Government

Recent Stories

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation ..

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral rel ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accou ..

UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accountable for Content Hurting Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

2 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and ov ..

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and overall standings

2 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

13 minutes ago
 House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Se ..

House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Sept. 18 Rally by Trump Supporte ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.