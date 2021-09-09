At the inauguration of the new Afghan government, Russia will most likely be represented at the level of ambassadors, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) At the inauguration of the new Afghan government, Russia will most likely be represented at the level of ambassadors, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the new Afghan government is scheduled for Saturday, September 11.

"No, I will not go there to represent Russia. Most likely, it will all be at the level of ambassadors," Matvienko told reporters.