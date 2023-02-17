UrduPoint.com

Russia Mourns Passing Of Ex-Norwegian Diplomat Who Bolstered Ties With Soviets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Russia held a farewell ceremony on Friday for Norwegian diplomat-turned-businessman Arne Treholt who passed away in Moscow this week at the age of 80.

Treholt's close ones said their last goodbyes to him at the Troyekurovo Cemetery in the Russian capital. Ex-Soviet deputy minister of fisheries, Vyacheslav Zilanov, 84, attended the service.

Treholt spent the last few years of his life doing business in Moscow.

He was imprisoned in Norway for eight years after being falsely accused in 1985 of spying for the Soviet Union while serving as a senior official at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

Treholt denied the treason charge. He argued that the information he shared with the Soviets did not undermine national security and that bolstering ties between the two neighbors was part of his job as a diplomat. In his 2004 memoir, "Shades of Gray," Treholt wrote that he had never been a spy.

