Russia Mourns With French People, Condemns Terrorist Attack in Nice - Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russia shares the grief of the French families whose relatives were killed in the recent terrorist attack in Nice, and mourns with the French people over the tragedy, the Russian Federation Council's Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

Three people were killed in a knife attack carried out by a 21-year-old Tunisian young man in a church in Nice on Thursday. The French government has designated it a terrorist attack.

"On behalf of the Federation Council and on my own behalf, I express sincere condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the terrorist attacks in France. Russia shares the grief and pain of the victims' families, mourn together with the people of France," Matviyenko wrote in the telegram addressed to French Senate's President Gerard Larcher.

The chairwoman stressed that Russia strongly condemned the attack in Nice and considered all types of terrorism to be unacceptable.

Earlier, on October 16, France was rocked by the beheading of a history teacher on the outskirts of Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for the teacher and stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and step up battle against radical Islamism.