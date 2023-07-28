Open Menu

Russia Moves Embassy In Sudan From Khartoum To Port Sudan - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Russia Moves Embassy in Sudan From Khartoum to Port Sudan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia moved its embassy in Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the ongoing hostilities in the city, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 27-28 the Russian embassy was moved to Port Sudan that lies 850 kilometers (530 miles) from the capital due to the ongoing hostilities between the military and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's capital of Khartoum," the statement read.

The staff of the embassy arrived to their new location by land and the motorcade was escorted by the police, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Police Russia Port Sudan Khartoum Sudan July From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

40 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

55 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

6 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

7 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World