Russia Moves Embassy in Sudan From Khartoum to Port Sudan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia moved its embassy in Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the ongoing hostilities in the city, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 27-28 the Russian embassy was moved to Port Sudan that lies 850 kilometers (530 miles) from the capital due to the ongoing hostilities between the military and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's capital of Khartoum," the statement read.

The staff of the embassy arrived to their new location by land and the motorcade was escorted by the police, according to the statement.