Open Menu

Russia Moves To Revoke Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia moves to revoke nuclear test ban treaty

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to revoke Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, moving closer to abandoning a landmark agreement that outlaws the testing of nuclear weapons.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia needed to carry out live nuclear tests.

results from the State Duma lower house showed lawmakers unanimously approved the bill in its first reading.

The bill can be signed into law by Putin after passing three readings in the lower house and receiving approval in the upper house.

The treaty aimed to comprehensively ban all nuclear tests and explosions, after the Soviet Union, United States and other nuclear powers carried out over 2,000 tests during the Cold War.

Both Russia and the United States signed the treaty in 1996, but Washington never formally ratified the agreement.

Russia's top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier this month that Moscow would move to revoke ratification in a "mirror response" to the United States.

Since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, tensions have grown over the possible use of nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Reading United States All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

53 minutes ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

1 hour ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

2 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

3 hours ago
GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

16 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World