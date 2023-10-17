Open Menu

Russia Moves To Revoke Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to revoke Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, moving closer to abandoning a landmark agreement that outlaws the testing of nuclear weapons.

The move comes after President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia needed to carry out live nuclear tests.

Lawmakers in the State Duma lower house of parliament unanimously approved the de-ratification bill in its first reading, with 412 voting for and none voting against.

The bill can be signed into law by Putin after passing three readings in the lower house and receiving approval in the upper house, although this is largely a formality.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) aimed to completely ban all nuclear tests.

It never came into force as it was not ratified by all required signatories, but it did have symbolic value and helped put an end to the more than 2,000 nuclear tests carried out during and shortly after the Cold War.

Both Russia and the United States signed the treaty in 1996, but while Moscow ratified it in 2000, Washington never took the final step of codifying it into law.

"For 23 years we have been waiting for the United States to ratify this treaty," Russia's top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said ahead of the vote.

"But Washington, because of its double standards, its irresponsible attitude to global security issues, has not done so," he said.

