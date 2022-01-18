UrduPoint.com

Russia Moving Troops In Belarus Show Of Force, Extremely Dangerous - US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Russia Moving Troops in Belarus Show of Force, Extremely Dangerous - US Official

The recent Russian movement of its troops to Belarus and near the border with Ukraine is an "extremely dangerous" show of force and cannot be considered a normal military exercise, a senior US official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The recent Russian movement of its troops to Belarus and near the border with Ukraine is an "extremely dangerous" show of force and cannot be considered a normal military exercise, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

"President (Vladimir) Putin created this crisis by amassing 100,000 Russian troops along Ukraine's borders. This includes moving Russian forces into Belarus over the weekend. This is neither an exercise nor normal troop movement. It is a show of strains designed to cause or give false pretext for a crisis as Russia plans for a possible invasion. And let's be clear, this is extremely dangerous," the official said during a press briefing.

