(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it was necessary to study Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new draft law on amending the Ukrainian constitution regarding the decentralization of power for whether it adhered to the Steinmeier formula.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy introduced for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, a draft law on the decentralization of power which aims to change the country's system of administering its territories and introduce prefectures. The draft law does not say anything about Ukraine's conflict-ridden eastern region of Donbas and its status under the changes.

"The document needs to be analyzed very carefully, it needs to be inspected for its adherence to the Minsk agreements and the Steinmeier formula," Peskov said.