UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Must Carefully Analyze Zelenskyy's Draft Law On Decentralization- Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:21 PM

Russia Must Carefully Analyze Zelenskyy's Draft Law on Decentralization- Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that it was necessary to study Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's new draft law on amending the Ukrainian constitution regarding the decentralization of power for whether it adhered to the Steinmeier formula.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy introduced for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, a draft law on the decentralization of power which aims to change the country's system of administering its territories and introduce prefectures. The draft law does not say anything about Ukraine's conflict-ridden eastern region of Donbas and its status under the changes. 

"The document needs to be analyzed very carefully, it needs to be inspected for its adherence to the Minsk agreements and the Steinmeier formula," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Minsk

Recent Stories

Womenâ€™s cycling in UAE set for a boost as Dubai ..

7 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Combating Counterfeit Drugs and Prom ..

7 minutes ago

NAB seeks time from LHC to submit reply in Maryam ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan v England Womenâ€™s T20Is begin on Tuesda ..

15 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Sheikh ..

41 minutes ago

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.