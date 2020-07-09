Russia Must Have Effective Response to NATO - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia must have an effective response to NATO and keep its weapons "accurate and cutting-edge," the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

"If we are not in this organization, which is a military alliance, we have to understand that the armed forces of this military bloc are, in principle, preparing to engage in military actions, possibly against our country as well," Medvedev said in an interview with the KP publishing house released Thursday.

"I'm not even talking about the positioning of the strategic nuclear warheads.

Did someone change the flight routes? No. And if so, we must keep our weapons in the proper condition. It must be sharp, accurate and cutting-edge. This is why new types of weapons appear, to have an effective response to such actions," Medvedev said.

During the pandemic, Russia asked via different channels for a pause in any "unnecessary actions on the contact line between NATO and Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization."

"But no, they are still holding drills, large armed unites are moving. Of course, we have to react," Medvedev stressed.