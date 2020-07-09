UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Must Have Effective Response To NATO - Medvedev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russia Must Have Effective Response to NATO - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia must have an effective response to NATO and keep its weapons "accurate and cutting-edge," the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

"If we are not in this organization, which is a military alliance, we have to understand that the armed forces of this military bloc are, in principle, preparing to engage in military actions, possibly against our country as well,"  Medvedev said in an interview with the KP publishing house released Thursday.

"I'm not even talking about the positioning of the strategic nuclear warheads.

Did someone change the flight routes? No. And if so, we must keep our weapons in the proper condition. It must be sharp, accurate and cutting-edge. This is why new types of weapons appear, to have an effective response to such actions," Medvedev said.  

During the pandemic, Russia asked via different channels for a pause in any "unnecessary actions on the contact line between NATO and Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization."

"But no, they are still holding drills, large armed unites are moving. Of course, we have to react," Medvedev stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Russia Nuclear Alliance

Recent Stories

61 people died, 3,359 new cases surface during 24 ..

20 minutes ago

Putting Safety First, Careem pledges to equip all ..

35 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Isolation hospital and infectious t ..

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.