ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia must to increase spending on strengthening the defense and security of the country, this must be done to protect sovereignty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Naturally, additional funds were needed to strengthen defense and security, and to purchase weapons.

We must do this to protect the sovereignty of our country. I must say that in general, and it justifies itself, including from an economic point of view," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

