Russia Must Prepare For Self-Reliance In Light Of Possible Restrictions By EU - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) If Russia faces restrictions and any unfriendly moves by the European Union, it should prepare for self-reliance in advance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to end relations with the EU if the bloc imposed sanctions putting vulnerable sections of the Russian economy at risk.

"Of course, if we face this extremely destructive policy that affects our infrastructure and our interests, Russia must certainly prepare in advance for such unfriendly steps," Peskov told reporters, when asked if such developments are possible.

Russia must be prepared to face "restrictions and other unfriendly moves," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"We must be self-reliant, we must guarantee safety of the most sensitive strategic areas, we must be ready to replace everything we may be deprived of with our domestic infrastructure, should insanity prevail and these unfriendly steps be taken," Peskov continued.

More Stories From World

