Russia Must Relax Lockdown Gradually, Keep Restrictions Until May 12 - Epidemiologist

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia should emerge from the lockdown gradually, maintaining the restrictions until at least May 12 to avoid a recurrent rise in coronavirus cases, Alexander Semenov, deputy director of the Saint Petersburg Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Friday.

Semenov made a statement at Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova's meeting with virologists.

"The exit from the restrictions should be gradual and as cautious as possible, being accompanied by the constant analysis of the current situation to have the opportunity to return to the previous stage if the situation worsens.

And the main thing, certainly, is to maintain this regime until May 10-12, no less, not to provoke a recurrent rise in infections," he said.

The self-isolation regime in the country is set to expire on April 30. The authorities are expected to make a decision on whether to extend it within a week.

Russia has registered 5,849 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 68,622. A total of 615 patients have died.

