Russia must remain 'space power' in 21st century: Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Russia to remain a great power in space as the country celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit.

"In the 21st century, Russia must retain its status as a nuclear and space power," Putin told his cabinet in televised remarks. "We will analyse what needs to be done to strengthen our position in this strategic industry."