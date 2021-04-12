UrduPoint.com
Russia Must Remain 'space Power' In 21st Century: Putin

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:42 PM

Russia must remain 'space power' in 21st century: Putin

President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Russia to remain a great power in space as the country celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin called Monday for Russia to remain a great power in space as the country celebrated the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit.

"In the 21st century, Russia must retain its status as a nuclear and space power," Putin told his cabinet in televised remarks. "We will analyse what needs to be done to strengthen our position in this strategic industry."

