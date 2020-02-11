Russia Must Strongly Deter Attempts to Rewrite WWII History - Ambassador to Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

Having paid a terrible price for the victory in the World War II, Russia has a "sacred duty" to decisively reject any attempts to falsify and rewrite history of the events that claimed 27 millions of Soviet lives, Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told Sputnik in an interview

In late January, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, told Bild that Russia on par with Germany must pay Poland reparations for the damage that the Eastern European country had suffered during the WWII. Foreign Undersecretary of State Pawel Jablonski claimed that Warsaw had an "unconditional" right to demand reparations from Russia. Moscow has responded by accusing Poland of falsifying history in a bid to perpetuate the "Russian threat" discourse. President Vladimir Putin, in turn, reminded Warsaw about the Polish government's ties with Nazi Germany in the pre-war years.

"Our country paid a terrible price for the Great Victory, the liberation of Europe and the whole world from the 'brown plague' of fascism: 27 million lives that were laid on the altar of the victory, incalculable destruction, grief and sufferings of ordinary people.

Our sacred duty is to cherish the memory of the unparalleled feat of the Soviet people and to strongly deter any attempts to falsify and rewrite history in favor of short-term opportunistic goals," Nechayev said.

According to the diplomat, some of core events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War victory will be held in Germany, which is home to 4,000 military graves in which about 800,000 Soviet nationals were buried. He also noted that Russia highly appreciated Germany's efforts to take care of these graves.

The commemorative events will culminate on May 9, with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Soviet war memorials in Treptow Park and Tiergarten, as well as an Immortal Regiment march in Berlin, he added.