Open Menu

Russia Mutiny Raises Questions On Wagner Overseas Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas operations

Russian mercenary group Wagner has been seen for years as an armed extension of Moscow's influence in Syria and Africa but these overseas operations have now been called into question by its leader's failed revolt against the Kremlin

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Russian mercenary group Wagner has been seen for years as an armed extension of Moscow's influence in Syria and Africa but these overseas operations have now been called into question by its leader's failed revolt against the Kremlin.

After calling off his troops' advance toward Moscow, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin is expected to go into exile in Belarus.

But now questions hover over the future of the group's operations in more far-flung places, where observers say it profits greatly from exploiting natural resources and propping up regimes sceptical of, or hostile towards, the West such as in Mali and Central African Republic.

Moscow has sent initial indications that business will continue as usual, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying operations will continue in both African nations.

But Rob Lee, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, wrote on Twitter, that the "greatest effects from this event may be felt" in the middle East and Africa.

"Wagner has a large presence across Africa, which benefits and depends on the Russian government/military.

"Would the Kremlin allow the same dynamic to continue if Prigozhin and Wagner are based in Belarus?" he added.

It is a question no-one can answer with certainty.

"It's a mystery, and it depends on how (the Russian authorities) want to compartmentalise what's going on in Africa and what's going on everywhere else," Michael Shurkin, director of programmes for the Africa-focused consulting firm 14 North, told AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Business Moscow Russia Twitter Mali Same Belarus Central African Republic Middle East May Event From

Recent Stories

Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russi ..

Austria Still Receiving Most of Its Gas From Russia - Energy Minister

6 minutes ago
 SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football Leag ..

SAU to host Talent Hunt Youth Sports Football League

6 minutes ago
 US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional ..

US, Qatar Discuss International Security, Regional Cooperation - State Dept

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

Rescue 1122 releases Eid Emergency Plan

8 minutes ago
 DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

DC vows to resolve issues at doorstep

8 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to establish S ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to establish Swift Centers across country

9 minutes ago
HCSTSI congratulates Qureshi on becoming Hyderabad ..

HCSTSI congratulates Qureshi on becoming Hyderabad deputy mayor

9 minutes ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

10 minutes ago
 Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreemen ..

Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreement for 1.8Mln Tonnes Per Year - ..

10 minutes ago
 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority ..

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to sign MoUs with six ..

10 minutes ago
 Education board approves budget 2023-24

Education board approves budget 2023-24

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram st ..

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram stresses precaution to stay heal ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World