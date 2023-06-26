Russia mutiny raises questions on Wagner overseas operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian mercenary group Wagner has been seen for years as an armed extension of Moscow's influence in Syria and Africa but these overseas operations have now been called into question by its leader's failed revolt against the Kremlin

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Russian mercenary group Wagner has been seen for years as an armed extension of Moscow's influence in Syria and Africa but these overseas operations have now been called into question by its leader's failed revolt against the Kremlin.

After calling off his troops' advance toward Moscow, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin is expected to go into exile in Belarus.

But now questions hover over the future of the group's operations in more far-flung places, where observers say it profits greatly from exploiting natural resources and propping up regimes sceptical of, or hostile towards, the West such as in Mali and Central African Republic.

Moscow has sent initial indications that business will continue as usual, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying operations will continue in both African nations.

But Rob Lee, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, wrote on Twitter, that the "greatest effects from this event may be felt" in the middle East and Africa.

"Wagner has a large presence across Africa, which benefits and depends on the Russian government/military.

"Would the Kremlin allow the same dynamic to continue if Prigozhin and Wagner are based in Belarus?" he added.

It is a question no-one can answer with certainty.

"It's a mystery, and it depends on how (the Russian authorities) want to compartmentalise what's going on in Africa and what's going on everywhere else," Michael Shurkin, director of programmes for the Africa-focused consulting firm 14 North, told AFP.