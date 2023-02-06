UrduPoint.com

Russia, Myanmar Agree On Peaceful Atom Cooperation - Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russia and Myanmar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation on peaceful atom, which provides for the possibility of building a low-capacity nuclear power plant, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom said on Monday.

"Under the agreement, the parties will work together to implement the project of a low-capacity nuclear power plant in Myanmar," the corporation wrote on Telegram.

