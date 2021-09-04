UrduPoint.com

Russia, Myanmar Agree To Boost Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and vice chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council Soe Win have agreed to strengthen the military-technical cooperation between their states, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The officials met earlier in the day.

"The sides gave a positive assessment to the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations in the military field and confirmed their desire to use the accumulated potential as effectively as possible to deepen military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership," the ministry's statement read.

The meeting went in a friendly atmosphere and confirmed the mutual intention to consistently increase the multifaceted cooperation between the military departments of Russia and Myanmar, the ministry said.

