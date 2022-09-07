Russia-Myanmar Defense Cooperation Developing - Myanmar Leader

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Defense industry cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is developing, in the future it is possible to expand the list of military equipment Myanmar buys in Russia, leader Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Defense cooperation has been developing and continues to develop.

Russian weapons and equipment are in the first place in terms of quality and fully cover our needs. They help a lot in expanding the defense capability of our country. In the future expanding the list of military equipment and other projects are possible," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

