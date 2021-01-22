UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement

Russia and Myanmar on Friday signed a bilateral aviation safety agreement in a ceremony attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Myanmar's armed forces commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing

NAY PYI TAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia and Myanmar on Friday signed a bilateral aviation safety agreement in a ceremony attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Myanmar's armed forces commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

From the Russian side, the agreement was signed by the deputy defense minister, colonel general Alexander Fomin.

Moscow and Nay Pyi Taw have enjoyed a mutually beneficial military partnership since establishing the legal framework in 2001. Russia supplied Myanmar with 30 MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft, 12 Yak-130 jets trainer, 10 Mi-24 and Mi-35P attack helicopters, eight Pechora-2M surface-to-air missile systems, as well as radars, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The countries also signed a contract for the supply of six Su-30SME super-maneuverable fighter aircraft.

Equipment maintenance and modernization is carried out at a joint service center in Myanmar.

In the past five years, the cooperation has been especially intensive, with Myanmar forces regularly participating in the International Army Games in Russia as well as other combat training events such as the Kavkaz-2020 exercise.

Related Topics

Attack Army Russia Vehicles Myanmar Agreement

Recent Stories

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

8 minutes ago

US Guardsmen Allowed Back Into Capitol After Being ..

29 seconds ago

New Racing Club boss Pizzi setting 'highest possib ..

31 seconds ago

House Business Advisory Committee of Senate meet

32 seconds ago

Hunerkada to hold musical evening tomorrow

34 seconds ago

Main power grid covers all 74 county-level areas i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.