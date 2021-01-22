Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement

Russia and Myanmar on Friday signed a bilateral aviation safety agreement in a ceremony attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Myanmar's armed forces commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing

NAY PYI TAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russia and Myanmar on Friday signed a bilateral aviation safety agreement in a ceremony attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Myanmar's armed forces commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing.

From the Russian side, the agreement was signed by the deputy defense minister, colonel general Alexander Fomin.

Moscow and Nay Pyi Taw have enjoyed a mutually beneficial military partnership since establishing the legal framework in 2001. Russia supplied Myanmar with 30 MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft, 12 Yak-130 jets trainer, 10 Mi-24 and Mi-35P attack helicopters, eight Pechora-2M surface-to-air missile systems, as well as radars, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

The countries also signed a contract for the supply of six Su-30SME super-maneuverable fighter aircraft.

Equipment maintenance and modernization is carried out at a joint service center in Myanmar.

In the past five years, the cooperation has been especially intensive, with Myanmar forces regularly participating in the International Army Games in Russia as well as other combat training events such as the Kavkaz-2020 exercise.