Russia, Myanmar Sign Memorandum on Feasibility Study for Low-Capacity NPP Project

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia and Myanmar signed at the Atomexpo-2022 forum in Sochi on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the implementation of a joint preliminary feasibility study for a small-capacity nuclear power plant project in Myanmar, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

In September, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia and Myanmar signed a roadmap for peaceful atom cooperation, which provided for the possibility of building a low-power nuclear power plant in Myanmar.