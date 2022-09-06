Russia, Myanmar Sign Roadmap for Cooperation on Peaceful Atom for 2022-2023

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russia and Myanmar signed a roadmap on cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy for 2022-2023 at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The document fixes specific steps to further build Russian-Myanmar cooperation in the nuclear sector. In particular, it provides for the possibility of building a nuclear power plant in Myanmar with low-power reactors

The EEF takes place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.