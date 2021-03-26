Russia, Myanmar to Keep Deepening Military, Defense Cooperation - Russian Defense Ministry

Russia and Myanmar intend to further deepen military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia and Myanmar intend to further deepen military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The statement was made following the talks between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin and Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the meeting was held on Friday in Myanmar.

"During the talks, the parties gave a positive assessment to the dynamically developing mutually beneficial relations in the military field and reaffirmed their desire to use the accumulated potential as efficiently as possible for deepening military and military-technical cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership," the ministry said.