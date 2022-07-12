UrduPoint.com

Russia, Myanmar Working To Bolster Tech Cooperation - Senior Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

PETROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia and Myanmar have been working to strengthen cooperation in nuclear and space technologies, the Russian deputy parliamentary speaker said during the visit of Myanmar's leader on Tuesday.

"The agenda of the Myanmar leader's private visit (to Moscow) focuses on meetings with Russian executives involved in hi-tech (projects), such as Rosatom and Roscosmos," Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

Kosachev spoke at an event in the village of Petrovo, southwest of Moscow, where a Buddhist pagoda was unveiled in Myanmar's cultural center to promote the Burmese culture.

Kosachev said Russia was growing close to the southeast Asian nation, which was too exposed to the Western sanctions pressure.

"We have been ever more attentive to each other... It is reflected in concrete cooperation projects that are beginning to pick up steam ” educational, cultural and hi-tech projects," Kosachev added.

