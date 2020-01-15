Russia Named Best Country to Start Career - US News & World Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russia has been named the best country to start a career, the 2020 Best Countries report by the US news & World Report magazine revealed.

In addition, Russia maintained its ranking as the world's second most powerful country.

The United States topped the list of the most powerful countries while China ranked third. Germany and the United Kingdom assumed the fourth and fifth places respectively.

Moreover, Russia was ranked as the world's fourth most influential nation.

The report, however, ranked Russia near the bottom of countries most open to businesses.

The report moved Russia from eighth to 12th place among states with up-and-coming economies. Russia was ranked 20th among best destinations for investment, according to the report.

Russia was 21st in the ranking of countries with best education, moving from 22nd place in 2018.

Russia also moved from 38th to 34th place in the quality of life category.