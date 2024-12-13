Russia Names Sanctioned Sports Minister As Olympics Chief
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Russia named a sports minister sanctioned by the West as its new Olympics chief on Friday, as Moscow faces isolation from international sport over its Ukraine offensive.
Mikhail Degtyaryov, a member of the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected head of the Russian Olympic Committee unopposed after previous president Stanislav Pozdnyakov unexpectedly resigned in October, the committee said.
Russian sport has faced a myriad of crises in recent years, with a state-sponsored doping scandal seeing the country stripped of dozens of Olympic medals and its athletes banned from taking part in the Paris Games this summer over the Ukraine conflict.
Moscow intensified its rhetoric against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ahead of the Games, accusing the sporting body of "neo-Nazism" and vowing to hold its own "Friendship Games" to rival those held in the French capital.
Those plans were postponed several times until Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month they would be shelved indefinitely.
Just 15 Russian athletes were permitted to attend the Paris Olympics this summer, competing as neutrals.
"Today, Russian sport is facing unprecedented external pressure. Thousands of our athletes are being discriminated against," Degtyaryov was quoted by the committee as saying in a speech ahead of his election.
"It is time for us to stop the aggressive rhetoric against our international colleagues.
"Many of them, including members of the IOC, have realised that global sport without Russia does not work. During numerous unofficial contacts, they explicitly say that they want Russia to return to the international Olympic movement."
