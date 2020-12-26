UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Names Trade Representative In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Names Trade Representative in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has named Georgy Asatryan the government's trade representative in Syria, according to a decree published on the official website of legal information.

Russia has been assisting in Syria's economic revival following a crippling war that destroyed much of its infrastructure. Its oil output has been curtailed by the presence of US-backed militias in the country's northwest.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in September the two countries planned to sign an economic agreement that would see Russia restore 40 infrastructure assets across Syria.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Russia Oil September Government Agreement

Recent Stories

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

46 minutes ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

3 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

2 hours ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

2 hours ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.