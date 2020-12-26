Russia Names Trade Representative in Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has named Georgy Asatryan the government's trade representative in Syria, according to a decree published on the official website of legal information.

Russia has been assisting in Syria's economic revival following a crippling war that destroyed much of its infrastructure. Its oil output has been curtailed by the presence of US-backed militias in the country's northwest.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in September the two countries planned to sign an economic agreement that would see Russia restore 40 infrastructure assets across Syria.