Russia Nationalizes Local Assets Of French Carmaker Renault - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Russia Nationalizes Local Assets of French Carmaker Renault - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The Russian government is taking ownership of Russian assets of French carmaker Renault, including the Renault Russia plant being passed to the Moscow government and shares in Russian vehicle plant AvtoVAZ to a state-run research center, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

Renault announced in March it was suspending all operations in Russia due to the Ukraine crisis and sanctions.

"Russian assets of the Renault group are being passed to state ownership. Agreements have been signed on the transfer of Russian assets of the Renault group to Russia and the Moscow government. The agreements signed provide for the transfer of Renault Russia shares to the city of Moscow and AvtoVAZ shares to the government represented by FSUE (Federal state unitary enterprise) NAMI," the ministry said on Telegram.

Thus, the city of Moscow will own 100% of shares of Renault Russia, while 67.69% of AvtoVAZ shares will become the property of the Russian government represented by NAMI. The remaining shares will be kept by Russian state technology corporation Rostec.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he made the decision to adopt the plant in order to preserve jobs of its employees with a view to resuming the production of cars under the Soviet-Russian brand Moskvitch.

