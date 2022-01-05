Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Begin at 10:00 a.m. on January 12 in Brussels - Alliance

The upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels will begin on January 12 at 10 a.m. (09:00 GMT) and is expected to last for about three hours, the alliance said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels will begin on January 12 at 10 a.m. (09:00 GMT) and is expected to last for about three hours, the alliance said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday 12 January 2022, a meeting of the NATO Russia Council will take place at NATO Headquarters.

After the meeting, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will brief the media in his capacity as Chair of the NATO-Russia Council. 10:00 Start of the NATO-Russia Council. �13:30 Press conference by NATO Secretary General (Press Theatre, NATO HQ)," NATO said in a statement.