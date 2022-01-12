Russia, NATO Discuss Factors Driving Decline of European Security - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Russia-NATO Council discussed the elements impacting the "degradation" of security arrangements in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, one of Moscow's negotiators at the meeting, said on Wednesday.

"Today's meeting was devoted to the analysis of all factors that affect the European security degradation, which we have been witnessing in recent years," Grushko told a press conference following the Council.

He said the Russian delegation tabled its opinions on how to overcome the European security crisis.