UrduPoint.com

Russia, NATO Discuss Factors Driving Decline Of European Security - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:54 PM

Russia, NATO Discuss Factors Driving Decline of European Security - Moscow

The Russia-NATO Council discussed the elements impacting the "degradation" of security arrangements in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, one of Moscow's negotiators at the meeting, said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Russia-NATO Council discussed the elements impacting the "degradation" of security arrangements in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, one of Moscow's negotiators at the meeting, said on Wednesday.

"Today's meeting was devoted to the analysis of all factors that affect the European security degradation, which we have been witnessing in recent years," Grushko told a press conference following the Council.

He said the Russian delegation tabled its opinions on how to overcome the European security crisis.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe All

Recent Stories

Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Secu ..

Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Security If Situation Deteriorates ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Says Useful Russia Came to Talks, But Put ..

Sherman Says Useful Russia Came to Talks, But Put Forward Proposals NATO Cannot ..

2 minutes ago
 Education ministry requests Interior for proposed ..

Education ministry requests Interior for proposed ICT local govt ordinance amend ..

2 minutes ago
 US Daily COVID-19 Deaths Up About 40% Likely Due t ..

US Daily COVID-19 Deaths Up About 40% Likely Due to Lagging Delta Cases - CDC Di ..

2 minutes ago
 Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

Bitcoin's Price Returns to $44,000 After 5% Growth

7 minutes ago
 PFA launches "Star Rating Systems" for hotels, res ..

PFA launches "Star Rating Systems" for hotels, restaurants

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.