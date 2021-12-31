Russia, NATO Discussing Interdepartmental Format of Security Guarantees Talks - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia and NATO are discussing the interdepartmental format of the upcoming security guarantees talks in Brussels, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said after the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

According to Ushakov, the security guarantees talks will be held in three formats: between Russia and the US in Geneva, between Russia and NATO in Brussels as well as via the OSCE in Vienna.

"The head of our delegation to the Geneva talks is Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. Concerning Brussels, we are discussing the interdepartmental format of these negotiations," Ushakov said.

In Brussels, Russia will be represented by a deputy foreign minister, a deputy defense minister as well as other high-ranking diplomats, military and other officials.

In Vienna, the Russian delegation will be headed by Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich.