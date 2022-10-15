Russia, NATO, EU Facing New Cold War - Finnish Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Russia, NATO, and the European Union are on the verge of a new Cold War, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Saturday.

"So we are at the beginning of a very long new Cold War... Relations between Moscow and the EU with NATO will be bad for a very long time. Of course, we need to achieve a ceasefire, negotiations, and peace. But I do not think that this can happen now," Kaikkonen said in an interview with French magazine L'Express.

Kaikkonen also claimed that Russians were different from Europeans.

"Firstly, they respect only strength.

Secondly, their logic does not match ours. What seems reasonable (for Europeans) is not necessarily (reasonable) for them," Kaikkonen added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. Finland and Sweden, in turn, submitted applications for joining NATO, abandoning years of neutrality, citing security reasons.