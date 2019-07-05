Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Military Exercises - Permanent Mission

Russia and NATO exchanged, at the NATO-Russia Council meeting, information on military exercises and called to boost military contacts, Russia's Permanent Mission to NATO said in a statement Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia and NATO exchanged, at the NATO-Russia Council meeting, information on military exercises and called to boost military contacts, Russia 's Permanent Mission to NATO said in a statement Friday.

"The Parties had an information exchange on important exercises of NATO and Russia to increase predictability of military activities and prevent misperceptions of each other's intentions. The Russian Side noted the demand for intensifying mil-to-mil contacts," it said.