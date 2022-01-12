Russia, NATO Have No Unifying Positive Agenda at All - Grushko

Russia and NATO lack a positive agenda that would bring them together, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

"One of the aspects of this sad situation is that due to NATO's decision all practical cooperation in the areas of common interests between us and the alliance is suspended.

Currently, we do not have a unifying, positive agenda, nothing at all," Grushko told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

"The cornerstone of the NATO policy and military development is the task of deterring Russia. Enormous resources are being allocated for that, it is not concealed that this is the alliance's main purpose," Grushko stated.