UrduPoint.com

Russia, NATO Interested In Restoring Work Of Diplomatic Missions

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Russia, NATO Interested in Restoring Work of Diplomatic Missions

Russia and NATO are interested in restoring the work of diplomatic missions in Moscow and Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia and NATO are interested in restoring the work of diplomatic missions in Moscow and Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"On lines of communication NATO allies are interested looking at ways to improve civil and military communication channels and the possibility of re-establishing our respective offices in Moscow and in Brussels," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.

The secretary general mentioned that diplomatic missions are necessary for a constructive dialogue, and NATO is ready to hold them if Moscow agrees to consultations.

NATO has "no preconditions" for reopening Russia's mission to the alliance, Stoltenberg added. In addition, the secretary general said that NATO is ready to reopen its office in Moscow as sides need to have a dialogue.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Brussels Alliance

Recent Stories

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace s ..

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

2 minutes ago
 Over 6.06m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.06m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Shankiyari police arrest three accused

Shankiyari police arrest three accused

2 minutes ago
 NATO at Meeting With Russia Defends Countries' Rig ..

NATO at Meeting With Russia Defends Countries' Right to Choose Path - Stoltenber ..

2 minutes ago
 Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan ..

Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan Repel Terrorist Attack

27 minutes ago
 State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.