Russia, NATO Interested in Restoring Work of Diplomatic Missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia and NATO are interested in restoring the work of diplomatic missions in Moscow and Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"On lines of communication NATO allies are interested looking at ways to improve civil and military communication channels and the possibility of re-establishing our respective offices in Moscow and in Brussels," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.

The secretary general mentioned that diplomatic missions are necessary for a constructive dialogue, and NATO is ready to hold them if Moscow agrees to consultations.

NATO has "no preconditions" for reopening Russia's mission to the alliance, Stoltenberg added. In addition, the secretary general said that NATO is ready to reopen its office in Moscow as sides need to have a dialogue.