Russia-NATO Relations at Critically Low Level - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Relations between Russia and NATO are at a critically low level, this is happening against the background of terrorist threats and the deployment of an arms race, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Russian-NATO relations are at a critically low level. This is taking place against the backdrop of global instability, terrorist threats, the development of another arms race, as well as the complete degradation of the security architecture in Europe," Fomin said.

The documents on relations between Russia and NATO stipulate a commitment to interaction as partners, without creating threats to each other's security, Fomin recalled.

NATO's ignorance of Russia's de-escalation initiatives creates preconditions for incidents and conflicts, undermining security foundations, the ministry said.

"It was indicated that the Russian side had repeatedly proposed to the alliance to take measures to de-escalate the situation. On the part of the alliance, Russian initiatives have been ignored. This creates the preconditions for incidents and conflicts and undermines the foundations of security," the statement says.