UrduPoint.com

Russia-NATO Relations At Critically Low Level - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russia-NATO Relations at Critically Low Level - Defense Ministry

Relations between Russia and NATO are at a critically low level, this is happening against the background of terrorist threats and the deployment of an arms race, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Relations between Russia and NATO are at a critically low level, this is happening against the background of terrorist threats and the deployment of an arms race, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was held in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Russian-NATO relations are at a critically low level. This is taking place against the backdrop of global instability, terrorist threats, the development of another arms race, as well as the complete degradation of the security architecture in Europe," Fomin said.

The documents on relations between Russia and NATO stipulate a commitment to interaction as partners, without creating threats to each other's security, Fomin recalled.

NATO's ignorance of Russia's de-escalation initiatives creates preconditions for incidents and conflicts, undermining security foundations, the ministry said.

"It was indicated that the Russian side had repeatedly proposed to the alliance to take measures to de-escalate the situation. On the part of the alliance, Russian initiatives have been ignored. This creates the preconditions for incidents and conflicts and undermines the foundations of security," the statement says.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Russia Europe Brussels Alliance Race

Recent Stories

Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Con ..

Russia Deplores 'Complete Degradation' of Arms Control in European Security

12 minutes ago
 Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially ..

Patients Infected With Omicron Have 'Substantially Reduced' Risk of Severe Outco ..

12 minutes ago
 NATO Must Accept Russia's Peacekeeping Role to Sta ..

NATO Must Accept Russia's Peacekeeping Role to Start Cooperating - Grushko

12 minutes ago
 Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not to Engag ..

Quite Possible Putin Will Make Choice Not to Engage in Diplomacy - Sherman

12 minutes ago
 Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Secu ..

Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Security If Situation Deteriorates ..

18 minutes ago
 Sherman Says Useful Russia Came to Talks, But Put ..

Sherman Says Useful Russia Came to Talks, But Put Forward Proposals NATO Cannot ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.