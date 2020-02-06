UrduPoint.com
Russia, NATO Top Military Commanders Discuss Strategic Stability At Baku Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters discussed strategic stability and the situation in crisis regions during talks in Baku on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters discussed strategic stability and the situation in crisis regions during talks in Baku on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The sides exchanged views on strategic stability, the situation in the crisis regions of the world, and also discussed steps ... to prevent incidents caused by the military activities of Russia and NATO," the ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

