Russia Navy to Get First Knyaz Vladimir Nuclear-Powered Submarine by February- Shipbuilder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Russian Navy will receive the first strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir of the new Borei-A class by the end of January, with the transfer and acceptance act expected to be signed in the coming weeks, United Shipbuilding Corporation President Alexey Rakhmanov told Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian Navy was expected to receive the submarine back in December 2019, but the delivery was postponed to 2020 over technical reasons.

"The transfer and acceptance act for the first modernized strategic nuclear-powered submarine of the Borei-A class, Knyaz Vladimir, will be signed in the coming weeks. I hope very much that the vessel will be delivered to the fleet by the end of January, and St. Andrews's flag [Russian Navy banner] will be hoisted," Rakhmanov said.