Russia Needs Clarity From US on Future of New START Treaty - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is waiting for a sign from US President-elect Joe Biden that his administration wants to save the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday.

"If nothing happens this treaty will stop existing in February 2021... I said we were ready for more talks. I know that the newly elected president, Biden, said... they wanted to preserve this fundamental treaty. We are ready for this but we need to see some reaction from our American partners," he said.