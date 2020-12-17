UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Needs Clarity From US On Future Of New START Treaty - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia Needs Clarity From US on Future of New START Treaty - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russia is waiting for a sign from US President-elect Joe Biden that his administration wants to save the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), President Vladimir Putin said during an annual press conference on Thursday.

"If nothing happens this treaty will stop existing in February 2021... I said we were ready for more talks. I know that the newly elected president, Biden, said... they wanted to preserve this fundamental treaty. We are ready for this but we need to see some reaction from our American partners," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin February From

Recent Stories

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

6 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

36 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

51 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.